Experts call for mandatory telework, the closure of night clubs and face coverings for the over 9s

Ahead of such meetings GEMS always drafts a document containing advice from experts. The document that was completed on Sunday has been leaked. GEMS is advising the politicians that ultimately will take the decisions to temporarily close night clubs and discotheques, make telework mandatory and extend the mandatory wearing of face coverings.

The document contains several proposals. They included closing discotheques and night clubs and suspending high-risk activities indoors for which the wearing of face coverings and social distancing are not practical. With this GEMS is referring to indoor contact sports and student activities. GEMS suggests suspending these for 3 to 4 weeks.

After this the Corona Pass (also known as the Covid Safe Ticket or CST) will only be valid for people that have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19. In addition to needing a CST, people wishing to enter (for example) a night club would first be tested for coronavirus before being allowed in.

GEMS also suggests making telework mandatory until the Christmas holidays. They also call for the mandatory wearing of face coverings (where applicable) from the age 9. Currently this is from the age of 12. This is a suggestion already made by the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) on Friday. The report also calls for more attention to be paid to good ventilation in classroom.

In bars and restaurants GEMS calls for the reintroduction of the rule obliging customers to put their face covering on while they are not seated (for example if they go to the toilet).

Cultural activities should be able to continue, but the group of experts calls for face coverings to be mandatory while you are (for example) watching a play even where a CST is required. Sufficient ventilation is of the essence here too.

A return to the “social bubbles” that were a feature of coronavirus measures previously is not being proposed by GEMS. Instead, the experts want the authorities to encourage us to reduce the number of contacts we have. A figure of 5 close contacts a day is suggested.