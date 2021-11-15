Penguins and flamingos not spared from bird enclosure rule
From today all poultry and other birds kept in captivity must be kept either indoors or in an outdoor run that is protected by netting. The rule has been bought in after a case of avian flu was detected at Schilde in Antwerp Province last week. Avian flu is highly contagious and from today anyone that keeps birds must take measures to protect them.
Antwerp Zoo is no exception and the penguins and flamingos at the zoo are now only allowed outside in either a cage or in a section of their enclosure that is protected by netting.