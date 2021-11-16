Coronavirus figures continue to rise

During the week from 6 to 12 November an average of 9,998 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 27% more than during the previous week. On Friday 12 November (the latest date for which figures are available) there were 13,595 positive tests results.

During the same period an average of 79,600 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day, a rise of 6% on the previous week. Of those tested 13.3% tested positive for the virus.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium is currently 1.16. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of 116 others.

During the week from 9 to 15 November an average of 234 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is 28% up on the average for the previous week. On Sunday 208 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 2,648, a rise of 28% on a week ago. Of these 533 (+27%) or on ICUs. Of those in intensive care 274 are on ventilators.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying is also up. During the week from 6to 12 November an average of 27 people with the virus died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 26,403 people with COVID-19 have died here.