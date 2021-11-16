Federal Inner Cabinet reaches agreement on mandatory vaccination for (health) care staff

The transitional period will run for three months after which any frontline staff that have not been vaccinated will need to seek other work. From 1 January to 31 March 2022 those that are unable to provide proof of either vaccination or a negative PCR test result will be entitled to temporary unemployment under the rules that apply to those unable to work due to the coronavirus restrictions.

From 1 April staff that have not been vaccinated will be dismissed. Unlike people that are sacked for misconduct, they will retain their statutory rights and seniority and will entitled to standard unemployment benefit.

The text that was agreed by the Federal Inner Cabinet on Monday evening still needs to be approved by a meeting of all the ministers and secretaries of state that make up the Federal Government before it is put before the Council of State.