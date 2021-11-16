Federal PM wants more telework, more face coverings and a “new round of vaccinations”

Mr De Croo calls for "Wide-ranging measures covering the various sectors”. Mandatory telework is an option, although employers have expressed their opposition to this on several occasions.

"The last thing that we should do is end up in a situation where one sector starts pointing the finger at another”.

The Federal Employment Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne (Francophone socialist) has said that he hopes to strike a compromise between the position of the experts that want telework to be mandatory wherever possible and the employers that want their staff to spend at least some of their working lives at the workplace. Mr Dermagne suggests that people telework 3 to 4 days a week.

Mr De Croo calls for “wide-ranging measures covering various sectors”. Mandatory telework is one option. However, the employers have expressed objections to this on several occasions. "The last thing that we should do is create a situation whereby one sector points the finger at another”, the Federal Prime Minister told VRT News.