Federal PM wants more telework, more face coverings and a “new round of vaccinations”
In an interview with VRT News the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has said that “The aim remains to keep companies, hospitality outlets and schools open”. Tomorrow the Consultative Committee that is made up of members of the federal, regional and language community governments will meat to decide on measures to get us through the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Mr De Croo told VRT News that a number of measures that will promote “extra caution” are on the cards. He added that he was everyone that wants one to be offered a coronavirus booster jab as soon as possible.
It is as good as certain that Wednesday’s meeting of the Consultative Committee will not result in enforced closures or a in (semi-) lockdown. Nevertheless, Mr De Croo told VRT News that something needs to be done “Currently more than 500 intensive care beds are occupied, we are crossing a red line. We can manage the situation if we take measure everywhere”.
Telework
Mr De Croo calls for "Wide-ranging measures covering the various sectors”. Mandatory telework is an option, although employers have expressed their opposition to this on several occasions.
"The last thing that we should do is end up in a situation where one sector starts pointing the finger at another”.
The Federal Employment Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne (Francophone socialist) has said that he hopes to strike a compromise between the position of the experts that want telework to be mandatory wherever possible and the employers that want their staff to spend at least some of their working lives at the workplace. Mr Dermagne suggests that people telework 3 to 4 days a week.
Greater use of face coverings
Mr De Croo believes that a more wide-spread use of face coverings and less contact between people will help bring down the coronavirus figures. He adds that “Our aim remains the same: keeping companies, hospitality outlets and schools open. You see that more and more people are in hospital. Thanks to vaccination we have this under control, but we want to keep things under control throughout the winter. To do this we need to take measures that will ensure that activities can take place, but with an extra layer of caution”.
Mr Dermagne told VRT News that there is still no agreement within the Federal Government on the proposal by the group of experts that advises the government on coronavirus policy GEMS to lower the age at which face covering become mandatory to 9. He added that his own party, the Francophone socialists, opposes this.
A booster jab ASAP
Although the Federal Inner Cabinet has agreed to make vaccination against coronavirus mandatory for (health) care staff from 1 April 2022, Mr De Croo is not in favour of mandatory vaccination for all. "I think that you simply need to convince people. Those that are vaccinated have less chance of becoming infected, becoming ill or ending up in hospital. It is not perfect protection, but it is still the best”.
The Federal PM added that he wants people to be offered a booster jab as soon as possible. "There needs to be a new wave of vaccinations. We know that the vaccination centres can vaccinate at the same pace as the vaccines are delivered. Given that the vaccines are already here the process should now be quite a bit quicker”.