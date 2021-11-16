New app launched to combat phishing
The Centre for Cyber Security has launched a new app designed to protect its users for phishing. Phishing is technique used by fraudsters. They send bogus emails to their unsuspecting victims’ computers, tablets and smartphones in an effort to gain access to personal data such as pin codes and bank details. Phishing has become ever more prevalent.
Last year Belgian banks received no fewer than 67,000 reports of phishing from there customers. Criminals were able to defraud their unsuspecting victims of a total of 34 million euro through phishing in Belgium alone.
The new Safeonweb app will warn its users of the latest large-scale phishing scams that are doing the rounds.