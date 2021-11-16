Passengers miss flights due to police work-to-rule at Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport is advising passengers to turn up at the airport well in advance of departure in order to accommodate for any delays caused by the work to rule action. Brussels Airport is advising passengers to turn up at the airport well in advance of departure in order to accommodate for any delays caused by the work to rule action.

The work-to-rule involves airport police carrying out strict to the letter border controls on all passengers. As well as Zaventem passengers at Charleroi (also sometimes referred to as “Brussels South") and Liège Airports were also impacted by the work to rule.

Police officers across the country are protesting against measures that will effect them as they approach the end of their careers and the current stalemate in the negotiations on police pay.

Meanwhile, outside the airport police carried out checks on vehicles entering and leaving the airport from around 10am. Inevitably this led to long queues of traffic on the roads leading to Zaventem. The action lasted around one hour at each of the airports concerned. However, working through the backlog it created is taking much longer.