Corona update: case levels among the highest since the start of the pandemic

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 13 November, 10,283 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 27% on the week. On Saturday 13 November 8,299 cases were recorded. The previous Monday, 8 November, there were 15,208 cases.

Infection levels are at one of the highest levels since the start of the pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 1,523,862 recorded cases.

In the week to 16 November on average 238 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 21% on the week.

2,693 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 25% on the week. 557 patients are in intensive care. The figure is up by 28% on the week.

In the week to 13 November on average 26 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 11% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,444 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 80,800 tests are carried out each day in the week to 13 November. The figure is up 11% on the week. 13.6% of cases come back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.14 – the figure is down 4%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 114 others and the epidemic is still widening.