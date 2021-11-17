Dutch bussed to Belgium to party

The Dutch youngsters are expected at a party in a hall above the De Zwarte Ruiter pub in Turnhout (Antwerp Province). The buses are being organised by a Dutch pub, Café De Sok, in Schijndel, North Brabant.

“I can’t see what the problem is” says publican Dries Verdick. “We will check their Covid Safe Tickets just like we do with Belgian punters. They’ve rented a hall above the pub. There’s room for 240 people and their CST will be checked”.

Quizzed about whether he thought this was a good idea as a fourth wave of Covid rolls over Belgium Mr Verdick said: “We will carry out checks at the entrance just like we do with Belgian guests. I don’t see the difference.”

The youngsters bound for De Zwarte Ruiter are not the only Dutch people heading south of the border to beat Dutch restrictions. The Mayor of Turnhout, Paul Van Miert, can do little but acknowledge that this is happening. “I hope they don’t fan out to other hospitality businesses in the area” he told VRT.

Thomas De Groot, who is organising the event, can understand there’s some criticism, but adds: “I say at least I’m organising it safely. Our boys have been double-jabbed and want to party. Like good lads we are heading home at 1AM. If you don’t stick to the rules, you won’t get on the coach”.

Tickets for the event Café De Sok Goes Belgium, as it is called, on Friday are sold out. There are a few tickets left for Sunday. “If your authorities permit and it’s fun, we will return as many weekends as we can” says Thomas.