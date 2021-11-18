“See who can homework and make sure they do 4 days a week!”

Last time round employers had to register online with the social security agency which employees could work from home and which couldn’t. The red tape got Pieter Timmermans of the Belgian employers’ Organisation to liken the situation to a tale by the Bohemian novelist Kafka. The system experienced numerous teething problems and led to considerable frustration.

Hans Maertens of the Flemish employers’ organisation Voka says numerous members already contacted him because it’s not really clear how employees will be registered. A new tool is being introduced, but mandatory homeworking is supposed to start on Monday.

The Flemish employment department acknowledges soundings still need to be taken. Hans Maertens is seeking urgent consultations because it’s unclear whether a new tool will really be introduced or the same one will be used again after all.

“We want businesses to be able to count on some understanding during the first week, if anything is amiss” he told VRT.

The Small Businesses Association Unizo is more relaxed and expects the existing tool to resurface. “It’s not that complex” says Lieven Cloots “but it’s a bit silly to have all this extra administrative hassle when businesses are already implementing this way of operating.”

Employment minister Crevits (Flemish Christian democrat) has given a commitment to keep red tape to a minimum: “Businesses have quite a lot of autonomy as long as they stay reasonable, but I am asking them to reciprocate and show responsibility. See who can homework and make sure they work from home 4 days a week.”