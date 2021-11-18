Corona update: over 2,800 in hospital, over 10,000 new cases a day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 14 November, 10,494 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 27% on the week. Belgian health minister Vandenbroucke spoke of 19,306 new cases on Monday 15 November alone. On Sunday 14 November 5,478 cases were recorded. The previous Monday, 8 November, there were 15,224 cases according to updated figures.

Infection levels are at one of the highest levels since the start of the pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 1,543,299 recorded cases.

In the week to 17 November on average 241 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 18% on the week.

2,809 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 24% on the week. 568 patients are in intensive care. The figure is up by 26% on the week. 297 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 14 November on average 28 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 23% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,484 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 80,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 14 November. 13.8% of cases come back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.12 – the figure is down 6%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 112 others and the epidemic is still widening.