First statue to honour Eater of Belgian Fries

“This is the greatest way to pay homage to our Belgian culinary tradition” says the Flemish Centre for Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing, the VLAM, which took the initiative for the statue as part of celebrations to mark the Week of Belgian Fries. The statue will be inaugurated on 28 November but under the terms of the temporary licence will have to disappear exactly a year later.

The statue of the Eater of Belgian Fries shows somebody enjoying a pack of chips. “It’s our way of putting Belgian chip culture in the spotlight” says the VLAM’s Liliane Driesen.