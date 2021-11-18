First statue to honour Eater of Belgian Fries
A statue of a man eating chips or Belgian fries while seated on a bench will pay homage to Belgian chip culture in Bruges for the next few months. Authorities in the western city have issued a temporary licence for the monument that will sit cheek by jowl with a chip stall outside the Bruges belltower on the city’s historic market square.
“This is the greatest way to pay homage to our Belgian culinary tradition” says the Flemish Centre for Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing, the VLAM, which took the initiative for the statue as part of celebrations to mark the Week of Belgian Fries. The statue will be inaugurated on 28 November but under the terms of the temporary licence will have to disappear exactly a year later.
The statue of the Eater of Belgian Fries shows somebody enjoying a pack of chips. “It’s our way of putting Belgian chip culture in the spotlight” says the VLAM’s Liliane Driesen.