More police protests trigger more rush hour misery

In Brussels police concentrated their action on access roads to the capital including the Van Praetlaan. Traffic was directed onto two instead of three lanes with drivers being pulled out of the traffic for a full inspection. Traffic incurred delays of up to one hour with tailbacks to the A12 in Strombeek.

Police also carried out checks on the A210 from Zaventem to Brussels, in Evere and on the Leopold-II-laan in Koekelberg. There was tremendous congestion around Meiser and Montgomery too. Jams on the Kortenberglaan at Schuman had tailbacks to the E40 in Kraainem.

In Antwerp police protests centred on the City of Antwerp, Turnhout and Geel. In West Flanders Ostend and Zeebrugge were affected. In Zeebrugge maritime and traffic police carried out strict checks on all vehicles entering the harbour. Truck drivers experienced delays of up to 45 minutes.

In Flemish Brabant the area around the capital was hit as well as Aarschot. In East Flanders police carried out checks on the Ghent city orbital.