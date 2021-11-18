New livery for Brussels Airlines, staff protest

The new look and feel aren’t a total break with the past. Brussels Airlines says that this will allow the company to look positively to the future following the difficult period of the pandemic.

Michel Moriaux is Brussels Airlines head of marketing: ‘Brussels Airlines stays Brussels Airlines. That’s what we agreed with the authorities to support the brand and make it stronger. Only we’re making Brussels even bigger to stress we are here at our hub, at Brussels Airport, and emphasize that we want to be a national flag carrier’.

However, not everybody is happy with the revamp. Some one hundred staff protested at the hanger where the first plane in the new livery was shown off. Brussels Airlines workers turned their backs on the company management. They say there are other priorities for the minute and castigate the way money is being spent. Tim Roelandt of the liberal union pointed to the restructuring operations that affected staff as well as temporary unemployment due to the pandemic and increased work pressure last summer.