54% of COVID-19 patients on ICUs have been fully immunised against the virus
At Friday morning’s public health science institute Sciensano press briefing the virologist Steven Van Gucht gave new figures on the percentage of immunised and non-immunised COVID-19 patients on the country's intensive care wards. The figures that cover the period up to and including 9 November show that 46% of COVID-19 patients that are being treated on intensive care wards in Belgium have either not been vaccinated or are only partially immunised.
However, all but just over 13% of the adult population in Belgium have been fully immunised. This means that almost half of those that have become so ill with COVID-19 that they have ended up in intensive care are drawn from just 13% of the adult population.
On Wednesday the virologist Marc Van Ranst confirmed this in an interview with the VRT evening television news programme. “Vaccinated patients are drawn from 90% of the population while the non-vaccinated patients are drawn from just 10% of the population”, Professor Van Ranst explained.
During the past two weeks the ratio of people over the age of 65 that have been admitted to intensive care wards with COVID-19 has been 20 per 100,000 among those that have not been immunised, while it was just 5 per 100,000 among those that have been fully immunised.
Among those aged between 18 and 64 9 non-vaccinated COVID-19 patients per 100,000 population have been admitted to ICUs during the past two weeks. This compares to 1 per 100,000 population among those that have been double jabbed.
Professor Van Gucht told Friday’s press briefing that “The fully-immunised patients that are in intensive care are generally older. Mostly over the age of 70 with underlying medical issues, while the non-vaccinated patients that are in hospital are on average twenty years younger”.