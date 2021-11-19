54% of COVID-19 patients on ICUs have been fully immunised against the virus

However, all but just over 13% of the adult population in Belgium have been fully immunised. This means that almost half of those that have become so ill with COVID-19 that they have ended up in intensive care are drawn from just 13% of the adult population.

On Wednesday the virologist Marc Van Ranst confirmed this in an interview with the VRT evening television news programme. “Vaccinated patients are drawn from 90% of the population while the non-vaccinated patients are drawn from just 10% of the population”, Professor Van Ranst explained.



During the past two weeks the ratio of people over the age of 65 that have been admitted to intensive care wards with COVID-19 has been 20 per 100,000 among those that have not been immunised, while it was just 5 per 100,000 among those that have been fully immunised.

Among those aged between 18 and 64 9 non-vaccinated COVID-19 patients per 100,000 population have been admitted to ICUs during the past two weeks. This compares to 1 per 100,000 population among those that have been double jabbed.

Professor Van Gucht told Friday’s press briefing that “The fully-immunised patients that are in intensive care are generally older. Mostly over the age of 70 with underlying medical issues, while the non-vaccinated patients that are in hospital are on average twenty years younger”.