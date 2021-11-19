Brussels hospital staff issue strike notice in protest against mandatory vaccination

The unions says that the final straw was the government’s decision to suspend all frontline care staff that have not been fully immunised by 1 January with those still not immunised by 1 April being dismissed from their posts.

The strike notice applies to all BBTK and ACOD union members in both public and private hospital in the capital. The notice also covers any industrial action that might be taken in protest against other issues such as excess pressure of work, staff shortages and cuts.

On Thursday, the Francophone Christian public service union CSC Services Publics issued a strike notice covering its members working in hospitals in Wallonia.