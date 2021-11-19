Brussels hospital staff issue strike notice in protest against mandatory vaccination
The social white-collar union BBTK and the socialist public sector union ACOD have issued strikes for their members that work in hospitals in the Brussels-Capital Region. The strike notices have been issued in protest at measures making vaccination against coronavirus mandatory for all frontline (health) care staff.
The unions says that the final straw was the government’s decision to suspend all frontline care staff that have not been fully immunised by 1 January with those still not immunised by 1 April being dismissed from their posts.
The strike notice applies to all BBTK and ACOD union members in both public and private hospital in the capital. The notice also covers any industrial action that might be taken in protest against other issues such as excess pressure of work, staff shortages and cuts.
On Thursday, the Francophone Christian public service union CSC Services Publics issued a strike notice covering its members working in hospitals in Wallonia.