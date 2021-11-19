De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

30-year-old De Bruyne played in Belgium's 1-1 draw with Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday evening. He will now miss Manchester’s City's Premier League game against Everton on Sunday and their Champions League group stage game against Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on Friday Pep Guardiola told journalists "Unfortunately Kevin tested positive for COVID in Belgium.” This means that the player will now have to isolate for 10 days.

"We found out two days ago, he's here. Forget about fitness and momentum, he's positive, now he has to recover. We have to be careful people are dying from COVID. He's vaccinated so hopefully he will be ok", the Manchester City coach said.