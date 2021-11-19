Flemish vaccination centres to remain open until at least the end of April 2022

Last week the various health ministers decided that everyone should be offered a booster jab. How this is to be done in Flanders was one topic discussed at Friday morning’s meeting of the Flemish Cabinet.

The booster jabs will be administered in the 80 existing vaccination centres that will remain open until at least the end of April next year. As regards timing, the aim is that 2.5 million people in Flanders will have been given their booster jab by the end of the year.

People that are vulnerable due to their age or underlying medical condition will be vaccinated first. From the start of next year, the rest of the population will be offered a booster jab. When exactly this is will depend on whether they were vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna or the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have to wait until at least 6 months after their second dose before they can be given a booster jab. In the case of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca this is 4 months.

As well as providing 200 euro in additional funding to keep the vaccination centres open for longer, the Flemish Government also decided to raise the ceiling on the cumulative maximum amount volunteers at the vaccination centres may be given as an allowance.