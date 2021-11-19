More than 30 people with COVID-19 are dying in Belgium each day

During the week from 9 to 15 November an average of 11,254 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is up 14% on the average for the previous week. On Monday 15 November there were 20,000 positive test results, the second highest daily figure for infections since the pandemic began. On October 27 2020 there were 22,221 confirmed coronavirus infections in one day.

During the week from 12 to 18 November an average of 250 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 20% up on the previous week. On Thursday (admission figures for Wednesday) the country’s hospitals reported 284 admissions. There are currently 2,867 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals (up 25% on a week ago). Of these 578 are in intensive care (up 23% on a week ago). Of those on ICUs 301 are on ventilators (up 22% on this time last week).

During the week from 9 to 15 November an average of 31 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day, a rise of 33% on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 26,526 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 8 to 14 November an average of 82,637 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 3% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 14% tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.12. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 112 others.