Schools hit hard by fourth wave of the pandemic

During the past two weeks between 1,500 and 2,000 infections per 100,000 have been confirmed among staff at primary and secondary schools in Flanders. This is way above the figure of around 1,300 per 100,000 among the working population as a whole. The infection rate in Flemish school is currently higher than ever before. This has visible on the ground with schools being forced to close classes. Six schools in Flanders are closed completely, while around 50 others, mainly primary schools, are partially closed.

The Coordinator of the Driespan Schools Group that has schools in the West Flemish municipalities of Wingene, Ruiselede and Lieven Verkest has been forced to close one of his schools completely due to the large number of coronavirus infections among its staff. “There was a cluster of infections. Out of a team of 10 teachers 4 were infected and 3 have to quarantine”, Mr Verkest told VRT News.

The Driespan Schools Group has a total of 100 classes. “Currently 13 teachers are off work, and I am afraid that the situation won’t improve any time soon”. Mr Verkest added that he is in favour of mandatory vaccination for the entire population.

The Head of the De Vlieger municipal primary school in Kasterlee (Antwerp Province) Viviane Wouters told VRT News that she awaits the start of each new school day with trepidation. “Will we get a call from another member of staff telling us that they won’t be able to come to work? We spend all day trying to find solutions to fill the gaps”.

On Monday 8 of the 32 members of staff at De Vlieger were off work. 3 of them returned a couple of days later, but since then another 2 staff members have been unable to go to school.