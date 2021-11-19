Young wolf hunting for prey in Oudsbergen
A staff member from the Nature Assistance Centre in Oudsbergen (Limburg Province) has shot unique footage of a young wolf hunting for prey in a field. The wolf is one of several that now live in the wild in Limburg Province.
The biologist Frederik Thoelen, who filmed the wolf, told VRT News “During the past few weeks we have spent a lot of time trying to film the wolf. So are so happy that we are able to show footage of a wolf that is searching for food today”.
"A lot of people know that wolves often hunt for deer or other livestock. However, rodents also form part of their diet. At a certain point he does a mouse jump like you often see foxes do”, Mr Thoelen said.
The exact location where the footage was shot is being kept secret.