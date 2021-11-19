Young wolf hunting for prey in Oudsbergen

The biologist Frederik Thoelen, who filmed the wolf, told VRT News “During the past few weeks we have spent a lot of time trying to film the wolf. So are so happy that we are able to show footage of a wolf that is searching for food today”.

"A lot of people know that wolves often hunt for deer or other livestock. However, rodents also form part of their diet. At a certain point he does a mouse jump like you often see foxes do”, Mr Thoelen said.

The exact location where the footage was shot is being kept secret.