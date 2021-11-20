“Do you realise you are responsible for the postponement of countless people’s ops?”

Many Belgian hospitals are having to postpone regular care as ICUs are filling up with Covid patients. Half of the patients in critical care are unvaccinated, while they only make up around 10% of the population.

“I’ve got prostate cancer” says the 57-year-old. “A treatment plan has been drawn up and lymph glands need to be removed. The op is urgent. It’s a live-threatening disease. Your operation can only take place in January at the earliest I was told. Hospitals are still trying to treat patients whose care was postponed during earlier waves. Theatres are fully booked with patients who need care that is even more urgent than mine.”

“I hear half of all patients in critical care are unvaccinated. They occupy 50% of ICU beds, while they only make up 10% of the population at large”.

“This is why I’m asking people who are unvaccinated and not planning to get the jab, do you realise you are part of a group that is responsible for the postponement of my treatment and that of countless others?”