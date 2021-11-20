‘Strong protests’ planned against mandatory vaccination of health workers

From 1 January onwards health care workers who are not fully vaccinated will have to take a test every 72 hours. Workers refusing to do so will have to sign on for temporary unemployment benefit.

The measure applies to a broad swathe of health care workers including ambulance staff, dieticians, speech therapists, homeopaths, acupuncturists, and chiropractors.

Meanwhile, the Francophone Christian public sector workers union has threatened protest actions in hospitals in Brussels and Wallonia.

“Why should somebody who is unvaccinated face a sanction?” asked Véronique Sabel.



Strike action is also possible.