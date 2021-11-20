Corona update: just under 3,000 patients in hospital, over 12,000 new cases a day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 16 November, 12,054 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 19% on the week.

Most new cases are recorded among people in their thirties and forties. Rates among over 80s have edged lower.

In the week to 19 November on average 268 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 29% on the week. On Thursday 305 patients were hospitalised.

2,957 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 24% on the week. 603 patients are in intensive care. The figure is up by 24% on the week. 312 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 16 November on average 31 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 29% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,568 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 85,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 15 November. 14.4% of cases come back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.18 – the figure is up 5%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 118 others and the epidemic is still widening.