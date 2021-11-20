Outage plunges parts of Brussels in the dark

Large parts of Ganshoren, Koekelberg, Jette and Laken in the City of Brussels were affected. The outage started at 7:25PM.

It was the result of digging by a third party on Friday morning. A cable belonging to Elia was damaged. Elia is responsible for providing Brussels with power via 48 high voltage cables. The reserve cable immediately kicked in and there was no outage at that time, but in the evening a fault emerged on the reserve cable plunging swathes of Brussels into darkness.

Repairmen gave priority to restoring power to Brussels University Hospital in Jette. Hospital chief Noppen posted on Twitter saying the hospital’s emergency circuit was at full capacity and the hospital had continued on its own power.

Power was then gradually restored elsewhere.