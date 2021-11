It’s Story Telling Week in Belgium, when the focus is on reading aloud. The week is a tradition that can always count on enthusiastic support from the royal house. For the occasion, Queen Mathilde was at a care home in Deinze (East Flanders) – and not in the customary school. Here children and seniors join up for a lesson together. Due to the corona restrictions the joint class has been shelved, but for story telling week an exception was made.