“Opening dance with face covering: it’s no fun”

Liesbeth is at home in quarantine at the minute because her daughter is poorly with Covid. She’s following all the rules, but the couple that was supposed to be looking forward to their wedding isn’t too happy about the new restrictions.

Liesbeth can’t get her head around the happy couple having to mask during the opening dance: “These are people who already live together and will go home together. The photos are not going to be fab either. It’s so sad when people must kiss when they are masked. The wedding’s going ahead. It’s been postponed three times already. They are happy they can dance but are not happy about the masks.”

Everybody will have to show their Covid Safe Ticket and wear a mask. Liesbeth will check the tickets and make sure everybody is masked.

But she’s already noticed that since the new restrictions were announced people are cancelling their weddings en masse.

“We restarted operations. I was able to organise four wedding parties in October, but the cancellations started coming in: 13 on one day. It’s no fun, but what can we do?”

“I’m an eternal optimist. I’ve got people who had to postpone three times and have given up. They had a civil ceremony and are not bothering about a party.”