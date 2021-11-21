Empty dinghy triggers sea search operation

It was Saturday that the dinghy was spotted in the vicinity of the C-Power windfarm. The coast guard went to investigate and found seven lifejackets.

“We launched a search operation in the area but haven’t found anybody” Dries Boodts of the maritime recue and co-ordination centre told VRT.

The dinghy was marked leading the coast guard to believe it was used during an earlier rescue and drifted away. The mark is used by UK and French coastguards.

It’s been exceptionally busy on the North Sea in recent days as thousands of migrants attempted to cross the English Channel to seek a better life in the UK. Seven empty dinghies and one kayak were retrieved last week. Prosecutor Frank Demeester believes it can’t be ruled out that dead bodies will be washed ashore in coming days.