Repair of the Ortelius is the new attraction in Doel

Pieter Ghysels bought the Ortelius from the City of Antwerp in 2020 for one symbolic euro. “It’s going to be a mammoth task to repair the vessel” Pieter told VRT.

“It took a year just to organise the renovation. The vessel has a flat bottom and no keel. It’s a bit like the basin of a bath. Originally it had one mast but now has two. The ship weighs 86 tons and stands 4 metres high”.

For the journey through the Liefkenshoek Tunnel part of the wheelhouse needed to be sawn away.

The ship’s owner hopes the Ortelius’s presence will help to change Doel’s reputation as a ghost village. Most villagers have had to move out due to the expansion of the port of Antwerp.

“We want to turn disaster tourism into cultural tourism. Many people come here for a walk in the nearly totally abandoned village. Now they will be able to admire the ship. Our workshop is always open”.

When the restoration will be complete is unclear. The operation hinges on volunteers. Pieter thinks it will take at least two years to make the Ortelius shipshape again.