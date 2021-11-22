Brussels clears up after violence that followed Sunday’s demonstration against the corona measures

Three police officers and one demonstrator were hospitalised for treatment on injuries sustained during Sunday’s violence. There was also significant damage to property. Six police cars were damaged, and a police scooter was set on fire. Other vehicles too were damaged as were some public buildings and shops.

On Monday morning as workers clear broken glass and other debris from the streets, others are assessing the damage that has done to their property.

A scaffolder that had taken down scaffolding from a building on Friday and had intended to pick it up today found it scattered around on a cycle lane (photo below)

"It’s scattered around everywhere, and all the containers are broken”, he told VRT News.