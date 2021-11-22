Can anyone stop Union Saint-Gilloise?

On Sunday RSC Anderlecht got no further than at 1-1 draw against KV Kortrik. Anderlecht’s Raman was sent off for head-butting an opponent.

Later on Sunday, Sint-Truiden enjoyed a home win against Royal Antwerp FC. Union Saint-Gilloise extended their lead at the top to 7 points after a 1-7 win away at KV Oostende. Bottom club Beerschot earned some much-needed points with a 2-0 home win against KRC Genk.