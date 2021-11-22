Can anyone stop Union Saint-Gilloise?
As ever it was an eventful weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening the reigning champions Club Brugge were beaten 2-1 away by an impressive KV Mechelen. Despite a brave effort to level the score, Cercle Brugge were beaten 1-2 at home by Sporting Charleroi. Saturday’s other games saw wins for AA Gent, Seraing and the first league win in over two months for Standard de Liège.
On Sunday RSC Anderlecht got no further than at 1-1 draw against KV Kortrik. Anderlecht’s Raman was sent off for head-butting an opponent.
Later on Sunday, Sint-Truiden enjoyed a home win against Royal Antwerp FC. Union Saint-Gilloise extended their lead at the top to 7 points after a 1-7 win away at KV Oostende. Bottom club Beerschot earned some much-needed points with a 2-0 home win against KRC Genk.
The weekend’s scores
KV Mechelen 2 – 1 Club Brugge
Cercle Brugge 1 – 2 Sporting Charleroi
Zulte Waregem 1 – 2 AA Gent
OH Leuven 1 – 3 Seraing
Standard de Liège 1 – 0 KAS Eupen
RSC Anderlecht 1 – 1 KV Kortrijk
Sint-Truiden 2 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC
KV Oostende 1 – 7 Union Saint-Gilloise
Beerschot 2 – 0 KRC Genk
The league table after 15 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 34 points
2. Royal Antwerp FC – 27 points
3. Club Brugge – 27 points
4. KV Mechelen – 26 points
5. Sporting Charleroi – 26 points
6. RSC Anderlecht – 22 points
7. KAA Gent – 21 points
8. KRC Genk – 21 points
9. KAS Eupen – 21 points
10. Sint-Truiden – 21 points
11. KV Kortrijk – 21 points
12. Standard de Liège – 20 points
13. KV Oostende – 17 points
14. OH Leuven – 17 points
15. RFC Seraing – 16 points
16. Zulte Waregem – 14 points
17. Cercle Brugge – 10 points
18 – Beerschot – 9 points