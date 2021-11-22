Sports

Can anyone stop Union Saint-Gilloise?

As ever it was an eventful weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening the reigning champions Club Brugge were beaten 2-1 away by an impressive KV Mechelen. Despite a brave effort to level the score, Cercle Brugge were beaten 1-2 at home by Sporting Charleroi. Saturday’s other games saw wins for AA Gent, Seraing and the first league win in over two months for Standard de Liège. 

On Sunday RSC Anderlecht got no further than at 1-1 draw against KV Kortrik. Anderlecht’s Raman was sent off for head-butting an opponent. 

Later on Sunday, Sint-Truiden enjoyed a home win against Royal Antwerp FC. Union Saint-Gilloise extended their lead at the top to 7 points after a 1-7 win away at KV Oostende. Bottom club Beerschot earned some much-needed points with a 2-0 home win against KRC Genk. 

The weekend’s scores

KV Mechelen 2 – 1 Club Brugge

Cercle Brugge 1 – 2 Sporting Charleroi

Zulte Waregem 1 – 2 AA Gent

OH Leuven 1 – 3 Seraing

Standard de Liège 1 – 0 KAS Eupen

RSC Anderlecht 1 – 1 KV Kortrijk

Sint-Truiden 2 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC

KV Oostende 1 – 7 Union Saint-Gilloise

Beerschot 2 – 0 KRC Genk

 

The league table after 15 games

1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 34 points

2. Royal Antwerp FC – 27 points

3. Club Brugge – 27 points

4. KV Mechelen – 26 points

5. Sporting Charleroi – 26 points

6. RSC Anderlecht – 22 points

7. KAA Gent – 21 points

8. KRC Genk – 21 points

9. KAS Eupen – 21 points

10. Sint-Truiden – 21 points

11. KV Kortrijk – 21 points

12. Standard de Liège – 20 points

13. KV Oostende – 17 points

14. OH Leuven – 17 points

15. RFC Seraing – 16 points

16. Zulte Waregem – 14 points

17. Cercle Brugge – 10 points

18 – Beerschot – 9 points

 

Top stories