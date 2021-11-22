Flemish Government launches bursary scheme to allow talented students to study at the world’s top universities

Those that wish to benefit from the bursary scheme will be subject to a whole list of conditions. Anyone applying must have a master’s degree from a Flemish university or other Flemish institute of higher education. Furthermore, they will only be considered if their academic results so far have been “excellent”.

However, academic results alone won’t be enough to ensure that applicants are given a grant. Applicants must also “Display leadership qualities and social responsibility”. They will be able to prove that they have these qualities in an essay that will be required as part of their application.

With the scheme the Flemish Government is aiming to reach "the future leaders of Flanders”.

Of course, in order to be given the grant students will have had to have successfully got through the admissions procedure of the university at which they wish to study. The application for the bursary must “be filled in correctly, on time and using an excellent level of Dutch”.

Mr Jambon’s office believes that the bursary scheme will eventually lead to an international network of Flemish students of the highest calibre at the world’s best universities. The Flemish Government views the scheme as an extension of its foreign policy, as the students will become what it describes as “Ambassadors for Flanders”.

The 2 million euro that has been set aside for the scheme will provide financial support for between 20 and 30 students.