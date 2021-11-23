First road salt, fountains put to sleep

Brussels Mobility’s Inge Paemen explained the agency had been monitoring the weather forecasts and stood ready 24 hours a day to intervene and slap road salt on road surfaces as a precaution.

“Thanks to our measuring equipment we are always au-fait with the exact situation of road and cycle path surfaces”.

Brussels Mobility will grit all regional roads if need be: main roads, big intersections, tunnels, and viaducts.

“We’re talking about 800 km of roads. We do 17 rounds plus a further 14 rounds on cycling paths. We want to ensure cyclists, who take the trouble to bike it in this cold, can ride safely”.

Brussels Mobility has sufficient reserves of road salt: “3,000 tons and this is a stock that can easily be replenished” says Paemen.

Most of Brussels’ fountains are also put to sleep for the winter. Brussels Mobility seizes the opportunity to dismantle them and give them a thorough clean. Seals and other equipment are replaced.

Four large fountains remain operational through the winter: at Montgomery Circus, on the King Albert II Avenue, at the Stefania Square and at Simonis. These fountains are only taken out of service if temperatures fall below zero and there’s a danger the water will freeze solid.