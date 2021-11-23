Ministers sign up to Inter-Federal Road Safety Plan

The plan that was signed by the Federal Transport Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone green), the Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal), the Brussels Transport Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Flemish green) and the Walloon Transport Minister Philippe Henry (green) aims to bring the number of road deaths in Belgium to 0 by 2050.

Currently 12 people die in road traffic accidents in Belgium every week and hundreds more are injured. The plan provides for stiffer penalties for repeat offenders and improved technology to eliminate blind spot accidents. Rules will also be revised to accommodate the emergence of electric scooters as a mode of transport.