Ministers sign up to Inter-Federal Road Safety Plan
For the first time all the regional and federal transport ministers in Belgium have signed up to a plan designed to improve road safety across the country. Road safety issues straggle the areas of competence of both the federal government and the regions. Consequently, it was decided that a so-called “Inter-Federal” plan was needed to improve road safety in Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia.
The plan that was signed by the Federal Transport Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone green), the Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal), the Brussels Transport Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Flemish green) and the Walloon Transport Minister Philippe Henry (green) aims to bring the number of road deaths in Belgium to 0 by 2050.
Currently 12 people die in road traffic accidents in Belgium every week and hundreds more are injured. The plan provides for stiffer penalties for repeat offenders and improved technology to eliminate blind spot accidents. Rules will also be revised to accommodate the emergence of electric scooters as a mode of transport.