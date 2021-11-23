Mr De Croo and 4 ministers in quarantine after high-risk contact with French PM

The other ministers that are self-isolating are the Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal), the Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal), the Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) and the Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder (Francophone socialist). The all must now await the results of the coronavirus test results.

The French Prime Minister was in Brussels on Monday for bilateral security talks. On his way back to Paris on Monday afternoon Mr Castex learned that his 11-year-old daughter had tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Castex then took a PCR test himself and he too tested positive for coronavirus.