Tom Boonen’s coach becomes Tiny House

The concept of the tiny house originated in America. It’s an architectural social movement that advocates the downsizing of living spaces, simplifying, and essentially living with less. Tiny houses are defined as dwellings with up to 37 square metres’ floor area excluding lofts.

Eline says rents in Ghent are so high. The coach is an affordable alternative. It currently stands parked in Antwerp, but Eline is now searching high and low in Ghent to find a suitable location where she can park the vehicle and set to work modifying it.

In Ghent many people can no longer afford to rent. Eline and her boyfriend have been looking for a creative alternative for some time: a tiny house appeals to them. They first thought of buying one, but then came up with the idea for this more mobile alternative.

“A bus is bigger than your average tiny house. Our bus is 12 metres long” says Eline. “You can fit an awful lot into it!”

The vehicle is 30 years old. It’s got a million kilometres on the clock that can’t go any further.

“I’d prefer not to know exactly how many kilometres it’s done, but it’s in good nick, still drives smoothly and is well maintained”.

Eline and her partner’s first goal is to transform the vehicle into a tiny house. They don’t intend to start touring immediately.

“We plan to keep it in Belgium for the minute, but once it’s ready we could head for Portugal”.