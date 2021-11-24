5G comes a little closer

The auction will take place in just under six months’ time. Sale of the licences should raise at least 800 million euros for state coffers. Discussions about how much of the spectrum needed to be set aside for a possible fourth player – in addition to Proximus, Telenet and Orange – dragged on.

5G will provide much faster download times for smartphones but is above all interesting for business applications and the possibility of linking smart appliances to the internet.

The frequency plan has now been modified so that the part set aside for the 4th player can above all be used by an operator interested in providing services for businesses.