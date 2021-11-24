Belgian governors voice concerns

Governor Decaluwé says the governors want to see people get a booster jab or third jab as soon as possible. “This afternoon the governors received a thorough analysis of the epidemiological situation. The situation in hospitals isn’t getting any better. Models do not show the figures will fall soon. All provinces have reached the alarm phase”.

PM De Croo has let it be known that no early meeting is planned: the latest corona measures were only brought in this week and it’s too early to see an impact, he says.

The prime minister emphasizes personal responsibility and the need to homework and limit contacts. The government is closely following the evolution of corona figures.

The governors are also eager to see people get a booster – a third jab - soon. The PM’s office says the last meeting of the committee decided boosters should be administered as soon as possible and entrusted the process of administering boosters to the regions.