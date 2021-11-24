Belgian PM released from quarantine

Following the meeting M Castex learned that his daughter had come down with Covid. He subsequently also tested positive.

Mr De Croo’s office says that despite the lifting of his quarantine the Belgian leader will have few contacts and do most of his work from a distance.

As the rules stipulate the premier will take a second PCR test next week on Day 7 following his high-risk contact.

The Belgian interior, foreign and justice minister were also at the meeting. Interior minister Verlinden and justice minister Van Quickenborne have also tested negative, while foreign minister Wilmès is still awaiting her result.