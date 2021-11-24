Buy an Antwerp fire engine!

Koen Vanderzwalm is the logistics director of this fire service zone: “At the fire brigade we look after our equipment, but after twenty or thirty years it often needs replacing. That’s why we sell part of our equipment at auction”.



If a fire engine isn’t your cup of tea maybe you’ll be interested in some revolving lights? These too are going under the hammer as well as a couple of very professional hoses!

The fire engine dating from 1993 is attracting a lot of interest. “There’s interest from collectors, even from abroad” says Koen. “Some of our engines are given a second lease of life abroad!”

So far somebody has bid 11,000 euros for the old vehicle. “It will probably go higher” says Koen. “Large sums are paid, but you mustn’t forget the vehicle can’t enter Antwerp’s low emission zone!”

“If it’s used in Belgium, the blue revolving lights and the siren need to be removed too. That’s the law.”

“Personally, I’d like to bid for a tanker, but I don’t have space on my drive”.

Anybody interested in bidding can follow this link. Bids close at 16:00 CET.