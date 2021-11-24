Corona update: over 3,300 in hospital, over 15,000 new cases a day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 20 November, 15,590 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 54% on the week.

Infection levels are at one of the highest levels since the start of the pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic there have been over 1.6 million recorded cases.

In the week to 23 November on average 290 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 22% on the week.

3,327 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 24% on the week. 656 patients are in intensive care. The figure is up by 18% on the week. 367 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 20 November on average 36 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 37% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,705 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 107,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 14 November. The figure is up 32% on the week.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.13 and has fallen back slightly. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 113 others and the epidemic is still widening.