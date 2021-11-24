Is Clement Prince Laurent’s natural son ?

Wendy Van Wanten met King Filip’s younger brother at a fashion show in the Nineties. The Ostend-born singer experienced ‘fun times’ and gave birth to a son Clement in 2000. Rumours abounded, especially as the lad’s name was seen as a reference to Villa Clémentine, Prince Laurent’s home in Tervuren (Flemish Brabant).

His mother’s guest on a VRT TV show on Tuesday night Clement scotched the rumours: “You’re not getting the answer you want. For 20 years I’ve been clever enough to say it doesn’t interest me. As a result, the story doesn’t pursue me”.

Clement concedes that the whole matter triggers considerable emotion. Wendy was asked why she had never scotched the rumours: “That was up to Clement” she said.

The true identity of Clement’s biological father is set to remain a mystery. Clement accepts Wendy’s husband, Frans, from a marriage in 2007, as his father.