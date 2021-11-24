Party ban in East Flanders

Private parties at home and dinners out are still permitted. The measure will mainly affect parties organised by youth and sports associations. The East Flanders governor says that at such events it is hardest to maintain corona measures.

“You want to have a beer or a chat, the music is very loud, so you remove your mask. People have a lot of different contacts. That’s an ideal breeding ground for the virus.

Events and parties that are organised by professionals where federal corona rules apply are not affected by the ban.

Private gatherings at home are permitted but Governor Van Cauter urges everybody to respect the rules, ventilate spaces and keep a distance. If that isn’t possible, wear a mask.

Sports associations can still organise dinners if the rules are followed: masks may only be removed when you are seated.

The corona situation has deteriorated rapidly in East Flanders in recent days with a fifth of all tests coming back positive. The province has a reproduction number of 1.50, the highest of any Belgian province. A hundred infected people pass the virus on to 150 others.

43% of ICU beds are taken by Covid patients and other urgent care cannot be delivered.