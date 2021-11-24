Willy and Wanda board a Mercy Ship
Willy and Wanda’s 360th comic strip album has just been released ‘Drijvende dokters’ (Floating Doctors) is situated on the Global Mercy, a hospital ship operated by Mercy Ships. The album was launched at a news conference on board the Global Mercy on Tuesday. The vessel arrived in Antwerp from China in September. Here work on the ship will be completed before she sets said for the high seas.
Leen Vandersteen, daughter of Willy Vandersteen, the creator of Willy and Wanda, attended the presentation of the new album and was even able to seat herself in the captain’s chair!