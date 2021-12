Contemporary art museum S.M.A.K. in Ghent has just unveiled its new exhibition ‘From Warhol to Panamarenko’. Pop art has taken over the entire ground floor of the museum. Nearly 50 works by Flemish and international artists representing this Sixties’ art phenomenon are on show. Many of the works come from the Matthys-Colle Collection. The exhibition opens on Saturday and runs till 8 May next year.