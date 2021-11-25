Bailiffs remove two Ghent chippies

The chippies were situated on the Vrijdagmarkt and Fratersplein. The owner of the chip stall on the Vrijdagmarkt offered to pay 48,000 euros a year for this location but struggled to keep up payments ever since. He was taken to court and the judge ruled that he had to remove his chip stall.

It was in 2016 that the Ghent municipal authorities ended existing contracts for chip stalls in the East Flemish capital. They decided to auction the locations. Prices for a chip stall then shot through the roof. The venue on the Vrijdagmarkt went for 48,000 euros a year: three times the old price. 15,000 euros was bid to put a chip stall on the Fratersplein.

It soon transpired that neither purveyor of Belgian fries could keep up payments. By the start of the pandemic arrears reached 100,000 euros. In October 2020 the City of Ghent took the matter to court and gained a ruling in favour of the removal of the two chippies.