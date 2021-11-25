Doctor suspected of Covid Safe Ticket fraud risks 10 years
Federal judicial police have detained the Walloon doctor suspected of issuing 2,000 false Covid Safe Tickets, the Belgian version of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, to patients including Flemish ones. The doctor from the Liege area could face a ten-year prison sentence.
Prosecutors announced the detention late last night. They have opened a judicial investigation into forgery after the AViQ, the Walloon Care and Health Agency had noticed irregularities in vaccination coding by one doctor.
The doctor is appearing before an examining magistrate who will decide on whether the suspect is arrested.
The doctor could face a prison sentence of between 5 and 10 years in prison.