TV celeb De Pauw guilty of stalking
A court in Mechelen has convicted television producer Bart De Pauw on charges of stalking five women – including actresses Ella-June Henrard and Liesa Naert - and being a nuisance by using electronic communications in respect of one woman. The court handed down a six-month suspended sentence.
In all nine women had come forward alleging they were injured parties and had filed complaints. According to the prosecutor up to 13 women were affected by De Pauw’s stalking activities.
The court did not entirely agree. Allegations by actress Maaike Cafmeyer were judged to be unfounded.
De Pauw’s lawyer says he is disappointed by the verdict that he will now examine closely before given any further comment.
An appeal to the Antwerp appeal court remains possible.