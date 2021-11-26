2022 Brussels Motor Show cancelled: “COVID situation is not ideal"

In September Febiac and the vehicle manufactures announced with a sense of satisfaction that there would be a Brussels Motor Show in January 2022. However, two months later the intensity with which the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has taken hold means that they have had a change of heart.

In a press statement released on Friday Febiac said "We anticipate a worsening of the public health situation and that the introduction of additional restrictions will mean that we will not be able to welcome the expected number of visitors in optimal conditions”.

It will be the second consecutive year that the Brussels Motor Show will not have taken place. Febiac’s spokesman Gabriel Goffoy told journalist that the decision not to go ahead with the Motor Show was unanimous.

Despite the cancellation the so-called “salon conditions”, price reductions on new cars that are applicable at the Motor Show will be applicable at car dealerships during January.

The cancellation of the Motor Show means that we will have to wait another year for the 100th edition of the event. Mr Goffoy was keen to stress that the cancellation of the 2022 Brussels Motor Show doesn’t spell the end for what until this year was an annual event.