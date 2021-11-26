Antwerp out, Genk still in with a chance, KAA Gent through as group winners
Three Belgian clubs were in action in European competitions on Thursday evening. In the Europa League Royal Antwerp FC are out after Eintracht Frankfurt equalised in the 5 minute of stoppage time in a match that ended 2-2. KRC Genk drew too in their game against Dynamo Zagreb. Victory in their final group stage game and defeat for the Croats would see KRC Genk through to the knockout stage. In the Conference League KAA Genk are through to the knockout stage as group winners despite losing 1-0 away to the Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta.
Royal Antwerp FC knew that only a win in Thursday evening’s game against the German Side Eintracht Frankfurt would keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of this season’s Europa League alive.
Things started badly for the Great Old with Daichi Kamada scoring for Frankfurt on 16 minutes. Antwerp came back though with goals Naingolan on 34 minutes and an 89th minute goal from Samatta that seemed to have ensured them of victory.
However, a Paciência goal in the 5th minute of stoppage time made for a final score of 2-2 and it was “Auf Wiedersehen Antwerp”. Antwerp are bottom of their group with just 2 points from 5 Europa League games.
KRC Genk’s hopes are still alive
A 1-1 draw means that KRC Genk are still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage of this season’s Europa League. Both goals in the Limburgers’ 1-1 draw away at Dynamo Zagreb came during the first half of the game. The Croats opened the scoring through Menalo on 36 minutes. Ike Ugbo equalised for KRC Genk in the second minute of first half stoppage time.
The result leaves KRC Genk 3rd in their group with 5 points from 5 games. Dynamo Zagreb are 2nd with 7 points. A victory for KRC Genk and defeat for Dynamo Zagreb in the final group stage game in two weeks would see the Limburgers qualify for the knock-out stage.
World class goal sees AA Gent beaten in Cyprus
What can only be described as a world class long-range shot from Lazaros Hristodoulopoulos saw AA Gent suffer the first defeat of their Conference League campaign so far. The Buffaloes lost 1-0 away to Anorthosis Famagusta.
Nevertheless, with 10 points from their first four group stage games AA Gent are already certain that they will qualify for the knockout stage as group winners.