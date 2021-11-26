Antwerp out, Genk still in with a chance, KAA Gent through as group winners

Royal Antwerp FC knew that only a win in Thursday evening’s game against the German Side Eintracht Frankfurt would keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of this season’s Europa League alive.

Things started badly for the Great Old with Daichi Kamada scoring for Frankfurt on 16 minutes. Antwerp came back though with goals Naingolan on 34 minutes and an 89th minute goal from Samatta that seemed to have ensured them of victory.

However, a Paciência goal in the 5th minute of stoppage time made for a final score of 2-2 and it was “Auf Wiedersehen Antwerp”. Antwerp are bottom of their group with just 2 points from 5 Europa League games.